Hardee County deputies cleared of any wrongdoing in shooting that injured teen accused of burglary

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — Three deputies involved in a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy accused of burglarizing a home last November have been cleared of any wrongdoing, the sheriff's office announced Friday.
According to Hardee County Sheriff's Office, the State Attorney's Office determined that the shooting was justified under Florida law.
On November 26, 2020, three Hardee County deputies were dispatched to a suspected burglary at a home on Vandolah Road. Once there, investigators say the teen shot toward them, forcing them to return fire -- striking him.
The teen was hospitalized but later released and charged with three
counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, theft of a firearm
and armed burglary.
The sheriff's office says protocol required that the deputies be placed on administrative leave until the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted an investigation.
The teenager is now in the hands of the Department of Juvenile Justice.
- Several retail locations offering COVID vaccine to Florida teachers under 50
- Teen saves friend's life one day after earning CPR certification
- After marathon bill-reading session, Senate set to debate COVID relief Friday
- Data shows Black and Hispanic Floridians left behind in vaccine access
- Tampa Bay YMCAs offer free swim lessons for kids over spring break
- Rain likely across Tampa Bay this weekend
- Your guide to the 2021 Florida Strawberry Festival
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter