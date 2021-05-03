Hardee County deputies cleared of any wrongdoing in shooting that injured teen accused of burglary

The deputies were placed on administrative leave until the investigation concluded.

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — Three deputies involved in a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy accused of burglarizing a home last November have been cleared of any wrongdoing, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

According to Hardee County Sheriff's Office, the State Attorney's Office determined that the shooting was justified under Florida law.

On November 26, 2020, three Hardee County deputies were dispatched to a suspected burglary at a home on Vandolah Road. Once there, investigators say the teen shot toward them, forcing them to return fire -- striking him.

The teen was hospitalized but later released and charged with three

counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, theft of a firearm

and armed burglary.

The sheriff's office says protocol required that the deputies be placed on administrative leave until the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted an investigation.

The teenager is now in the hands of the Department of Juvenile Justice.