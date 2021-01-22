x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Hardee County deputies will begin testing body cameras for the first time

The Sheriff's Office says the cameras will ultimately foster community trust.
Credit: Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Hardee County will begin testing body-worn cameras for the first time in the agency's history.

The Hardee County Sheriff's Office says the cameras will be capable of recording audio and video for up to 12 hours and include infrared lights for night vision. 

"With transparency being more important than ever before, our deputies will
have their cameras recording the entire time they are working a call," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

They say the cameras will provide critical evidence for training and fostering community trust. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter