Deadly shooting in Hardee County leads to 2 arrests

Detectives say the person who died had been called to help with a broken-down car before being shot.

ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — The Hardee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Monday afternoon near Steve Roberts Special and Kelly Roberts Road in Zolfo Springs, Florida.

Deputies arrived to find a person lying on the ground with three gunshot wounds, after receiving multiple 911 calls.

The person who died had been called to help with a broken-down car before being shot and robbed of personal items, according to law enforcement.

Authorities say two people have been identified and arrested in connection to the shooting: 17-year-old Gabriella Graciela Garcia and 18-year-old Ernesto Angel Campos-Ramirez.

Both Garcia and Campos-Ramirez are facing charges of premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, burglary, and petit theft.

