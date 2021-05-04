x
Crime

Hardee County deputies search for man wanted for second-degree murder

The sheriff's office says Paulos Amogne, 37, is wanted for two counts of second-degree murder.
Credit: Hardee County Sheriff's Office

Deputies are offering a reward for anyone who can aid in their search for a person they say is wanted for two counts of second-degree murder.

Hardee County Sheriff's Office says Paulos Amogne, 37, is wanted for two counts of second-degree murder. They say Amogne is also facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering up to $3,000 for any information that will lead to his arrest.

