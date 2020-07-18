Prosecutors won't pursue death penalty for man accused of murdering HART driver

Authorities say they remain committed to getting justice for the former bus operator's family.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from 10 Tampa Bay's February 2020 investigation into attacks on HART bus drivers.

Prosecutors won’t pursue the death penalty for the man accused of stabbing and killing a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) bus driver in 2019.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office said after learning of evidence of Justin McGriff’s mental illness, it determined execution was no longer an appropriate punishment to be considered in the case.

“This awful attack on a public servant shocked us all, and our office remains focused on obtaining justice for the victim’s family through a murder conviction,” a spokesperson said.

McGriff is charged with first-degree murder.

Last summer McGriff was found incompetent to stand trial and sent to a state hospital, where doctors worked to restore his competency. He recently returned.

McGriff is accused of slitting a driver's throat on May 18, 2019, near Nebraska Avenue and Locust Street in Tampa. According to an arrest affidavit, McGriff told the driver, "God bless you" before killing him.

Witnesses told deputies there was no apparent provocation before the attack, which killed driver Thomas Dunn.

