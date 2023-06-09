x
Crime

HCSO: 2 teens arrested in connection to man found dead in car in Thonotosassa

Deputies said they arrived to find a man with upper body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Saviyon Woods

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested two teens connected to a shooting that left a man dead in his car last week in Thonotosassa, a news release explains.

On June 7, deputies had probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Saviyon Woods. He was arrested and is now facing charges of first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm. 

Two days later deputies were able to arrest a second suspect, a 17-year-old, who is also facing the same charges.

"These arrests send a clear message that we will not tolerate violent crimes in our community," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our commitment to protecting the residents of Hillsborough County remains unwavering, and we will continue to work t to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, at this time.

The sheriff's office was called just after 4 p.m. on May 28 to Williams Road near East Fowler Avenue about an injured person inside a car. 

