HCSO: 6 teens arrested in alleged car burglary investigation

CITRUS PARK, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested six teens accused of being involved in a motor vehicle theft operation, a news release from the agency explains.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office's communications center received calls from residents in both Fish Hawk and Riverview. People reported cars were being broken into and possibly stolen.

According to the agency, it took less than six hours for the teens to break into more than ten unlocked cars. They reportedly stole a gun in the process.

All six of the teens were arrested in Citrus Park after they left their car after hitting a curb, deputies explained. They say three of the teens tried to hide behind a home in a shed and the rest were found near the stolen cars.

Patrol units were eventually able to find two stolen Kia Optimas near Sheldon Road and Gunn Highway along with a Cadillac ATS.

"Let these arrests be a reminder that our deputies will always catch those who believe they can outrun teamHCSO," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "The action of these criminals not only endangered lives on our roads but displayed a blatant disregard for the law and the well-being of our community."

Chronister also reminded the community of the importance of locking cars – explaining many of these crimes could have been prevented if residents locked their car doors.

The six teens are facing the following charges:

Herman Tyson, 18

Armed burglary of conveyance (7 counts)

Grand theft motor vehicle (2 counts)

Loitering and prowling

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (5 counts)

17-year-old

Armed burglary of conveyance (7 counts)

Grand theft motor vehicle (2 counts)

Burglary of an unoccupied structure

Resisting officer without violence

Loitering and prowling

17-year-old

Armed burglary of conveyance (7 counts)

Grand theft motor vehicle (2 counts)

Burglary of an unoccupied structure

Resisting officer without violence

Loitering and prowling

17-year-old

Armed burglary of conveyance (7 counts)

Grand theft motor vehicle (2 counts)

Violation of probation

Loitering and prowling

15-year-old

Armed burglary of conveyance (7 counts)

Grand theft motor vehicle (2 counts)

Possession of burglary tools

Loitering and prowling

15-year-old

Armed burglary of conveyance (7 counts)

Grand theft motor vehicle (2 counts)

Burglary of an unoccupied structure

Resisting officer without violence

Loitering and prowling