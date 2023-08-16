Authorities are searching for Terran Green, 34, in the shooting of a Harris Co. deputy.

HOUSTON — A search continues for a man after a deputy was critically injured in a shooting during a traffic stop in northeast Harris County Wednesday.

That law enforcement officer who was shot has been identified as Deputy Joseph Anderson, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He remains in critical but stable condition and is improving.

"He will need prayers as he battles through this, so keep those prayers coming," Gonzalez posted on social media.

Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia said he visited Anderson, his twin brother and his mother. He said the deputy was in a lot of pain but in good spirits and alert.

According to the Blue Alert issued by the Department of Public Safety, James Green, 37, was initially thought to be a suspect in the shooting and was taken into custody and questioned Thursday morning. He was then determined to be a person of interest in the shooting. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, after questioning, investigators determined that he was not the shooter and was a passenger in the vehicle with Terran Green, 34, who remains on the run.

James Green has since been released from custody and was not charged.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday morning that DPS is now offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in the shooting.

What we know right now

Deputy Joseph Anderson underwent successful surgery. He is in critical but stable condition and is improving at Memorial Hermann.

Anderson is 29 years old and has been with HCSO for about a year and three months

A Blue Alert was issued for Terran Green, 34, and James Green, 37. James Green was questioned and released Thursday morning.

DPS is now offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on Homestead Road just inside Beltway 8 and east of the Eastex Freeway.

The suspect vehicle, a 2016 dark blue, Ford Escape, was found at the Quail Chase Apartments at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Blue Alert issued for Terran Green

Around three hours after the shooting, a Blue Alert was issued for Terran Green, 34. Then a little before 2 a.m., James Green, 37, was added. Green was questioned and released Thursday morning.

The shooting happened along Homestead Road just inside Beltway 8 and east of the Eastex Freeway. It's unknown what led up to the shooting. Gonzalez said Anderson went on patrol at about 7:40 p.m. and within a minute, 911 dispatch started receiving calls about the deputy being injured.

Paramedics got to the scene and started providing aid. Life Flight was called to get the deputy to the Texas Medical Center.

During an update provided Wednesday night, the sheriff said Anderson was in surgery after being shot at least twice in the upper torso. His condition was critical but stable.

"At this point, we're just praying that he makes a full recovery," Gonzalez said. "Obviously, he's very critical so we're asking for our community's prayers. Our community always stands with us."

Terran Green is a Black man who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts at the time of the shooting.

The vehicle investigators were looking for is a 2016 dark blue, Ford Escape with license plate number SVJ6590. However, investigators found the suspect vehicle abandoned at the Quail Chase Apartments on West Airtex Boulevard, which is just west of the North Freeway north of Beltway 8.

"Our entire agency is mobilizing to help coordinate the search," Gonzalez said. "I do want to also add that there may have been other people in the vehicle as well, so we're going to be conducting a very massive manhunt."

Gonzalez said Anderson has been with HCSO for about a year and three months.

"This deputy was out doing his job serving the residents of Harris County and keeping us safe," Gonzalez said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or HCSO.

Officials show their support for Deputy Anderson

Several local leaders, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, made comments about the shooting.

"DPS Special Agents are deployed and responding," Abbott said. "We will not stop until the criminal is caught and brought to justice."

Thursday morning, the governor's office announced that DPS is now offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in the shooting.

"Texas is first and foremost a law-and-order state, and the perpetrators of this despicable crime must know that justice is awaiting them," the governor said in a release. "Our brave men and women of law enforcement risk their lives to protect their fellow Texans each day they put on the badge in service to our communities, and they deserve to know that they have the full support of the State of Texas. Working with the Texas Department of Public Safety, we will not stop until these dangerous criminals are brought to justice. Our prayers remain with the Sheriff's deputy and his loved ones."

"Please pray for the Harris County deputy who shot on a traffic stop this evening," Turner said.

Watch the latest update from Gonzalez in the video below:

