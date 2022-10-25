HCSO: Man arrested after confessing to shooting, killing elderly family member

The 49-year-old was arrested and is facing charges of premeditated first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

GIBSONTON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after they say he confessed to shooting and killing an elderly family member of his on Monday.

At 10:15 a.m., the sheriff's office says it received a phone call from 49-year-old Robert Ashcraft who claimed to have shot a relative and wanted to turn himself in.

Ashcraft reportedly told the dispatcher that he was unarmed on the front porch waiting for the deputies to arrive. Once on scene in Gibsonton, the agency explains deputies found the family member on the bed with a gunshot wound to her head.

The 49-year-old was arrested and is facing charges of premeditated first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.