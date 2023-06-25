Deputies: Teen stabbed, killed Brandon man after 'heated argument'

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with one felony county of murder in the second degree with a weapon.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRANDON, Fla. — A man was stabbed and killed by a 17-year-old Sunday morning after an altercation at a home in Brandon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies say emergency responders were called around 7:30 a.m. to a home in the 900 block of Summer Breeze Drive after receiving a report of a stabbing.

The sheriff's office says that's where they found the man with a serious wound to his upper body. He was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital and was pronounced dead by officials.

Not far from the home where the man was found stabbed, authorities say they located a 17-year-old. The teen reportedly told law enforcement he admitted to stabbing the man after a "heated argument."

"Our hearts go out to the family of the victim who are hurting after losing their loved one to this violence," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This teen learned too early in his life, and unfortunately too late overall, that anger should never control your actions.

"It's not just his life that's ruined, but so many others as well with his deadly decision."

The Brandon teen was arrested and charged with one felony count of murder in the second degree with a weapon.