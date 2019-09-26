VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who drove from Florida to Virginia Beach earlier this month was left paralyzed after breaking into his estranged wife's house, CBS affiliate WTKR reports.

Henry Frank Herbig, 65, is accused of aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony.

Prosecutors say he broke into his estranged wife's house and assaulted her and his stepdaughter with a large wrench. His stepdaughter shot him out of self-defense, paralyzing him.

He was arrested and the judge denied him bond at a hearing Wednesday. He could not appear in court in person because of his condition, prosecutors say. A video conference from his jail hospital bed was used for the hearing.

His defense attorney argued jail staff could not "properly care" for his client and he should be released. On the other hand, prosecutors say he is still a danger to the community and a flight risk even though he can not make a fist in his current condition.

Prosecutors argued Herbig is wealthy and well-connected, so he is still considered "dangerous."

Investigators say Herbig made elaborate plans to kill his wife. A lengthy list of what his plans were was found, investigators added. The plans included using several different cars to travel from Florida to Virginia, bringing gas cans so he wouldn't have to stop for gas, and having several cell phones that could not be traced.

According to investigators, items for disguises were found along with garbage bags, duct tape, zip-ties, and several weapons like a wooden baton, gun, and wrench.

The judge said she is still willing to hear out a different treatment plan from the defense attorney, WTKR reports.

