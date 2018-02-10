An Auburndale man has been charged with murder after detectives say he strangled his wife over the weekend.

Polk County deputies say they were dispatched to a home on Dixie Highway around 7:40 p.m. Sunday after a third person heard the wife scream "he is going to kill me" and called 911.

When deputies arrived, they say Randolph Maya, 50, answered the door and told them nothing was happening.

But, in the background, deputies say they heard a witness crying. They say that other person then approached and said: "I think she's dead."

Inside, authorities found Jodi Maya, 50, unresponsive in the bathroom.

First responders performed CPR, and Jodi was taken to Winter Haven Hospital, where she died Monday morning.

An autopsy ruled her death a homicide.

Randolph had an unexplained swollen left eye and a bite mark on his left wrist, according to investigators.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail, where he is being held on one count of first-degree murder and one count of violating probation.

Randolph had already been serving 15 years of probation for organized fraud.

Deputies were at the home for a disturbance call as recently as Sept. 14, but Jodi allegedly told them no battery happened at that time.

Randolph's previous arrests are listed below, as provided by law enforcement:

December 1991 -- DUI

November 1993 -- aggravated assault

September 1994 -- DUI

September 1998 -- larceny

February 1999 -- battery

March 2000 -- fraud

March 2003 -- DUI

December 2004 -- battery

March 2006 -- failure to appear

December 2007 -- warrant

January 2008 -- larceny, fraud

May 2008 -- failure to appear

June 2008 -- four counts of larceny

August 2009 -- warrant

