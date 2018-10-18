DADE CITY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage of a struggle between a deputy and suspect Tuesday, in which the suspect used a Taser on the lawman.

The video shows the deputy chasing the suspect, identified as Bryan Roque, then tackling him. The deputy tells Roque to stop struggling and tells a bystander he is all right; but then, the men scuffle.

RELATED: Plant City man accused of using Pasco County deputy's Taser against him

You hear a Taser being deployed, and the deputy call for help.

"He tased me, he tased me," Pasco Deputy Darren Goodwald can be heard yelling.

According to an arrest affidavit, Roque managed to take and fire the deputy's Taser but accidentally struck both himself and the deputy — completing an electrical circuit and incapacitating both of them.

Investigators say Roque also tried to take the deputy's gun.

Two people helped the deputy before another deputy arrived on the scene and deployed his Taser on Roque, the affidavit said. Backup deputies were able to subdue him.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Jose Bernal, who lives right across the street, was one of the good Samaritans who jumped in to help hold down Roque, according to the sheriff's office.

“He was grabbing for [the deputy's] gun and that’s when I grabbed him by his arm and grabbed him by his neck to hold him down," Bernal said.

Bernal said he didn't think twice about jumping in to help.

“It’s just one of those things," he said. "You don’t think about it, you just do it and react on impulse."

First responders took Roque to Florida Hospital Dade City for evaluation. Deputies then arrested him.

Roque is charged with robbery-carjacking, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated resisting an officer with violence, two counts of grand theft, depriving an officer of communication and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

10News reporter Josh Sidorowicz contributed to this report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP