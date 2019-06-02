WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a headmaster at a private school who is accused of molestation of one of the students.

The headmaster is facing a charge of lewd molestation. Sheriff Grady Judd has yet to identify the headmaster.

Judd is scheduled to speak about the arrest during a news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Note: 10News will stream the news conference online and on its Facebook page.

