BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies still have some questions to answer after an armed robbery that turned into a parking lot shooting on Dec. 1 in Bradenton.

One man was carrying a rifle, and the other pulled out a black pistol when they hit a laundromat on 57th Avenue and 14th Street W and stole thousands of dollars, according to a news release.

Deputies say an employee chased them into the parking lot, and the men started shooting at him, so the employee fired back.

The investigation led to Reynoldo Osorto and Ramon Velasquez, who detectives say pointed them to the body of a third man. According to the release, they told investigators Ramiro Mendez had been shot the night of the robbery, and they dumped his body in Gilley Creek.

Osorto and Velasquez are charged with armed robbery. Deputies say more charges are pending.

The employee has not been charged.

