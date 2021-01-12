Sheriff Bill Leeper described the horrendous scene inside the home in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged with three counts of murder after allegedly killing his wife, son and daughter inside their family home Wednesday morning, according to Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:15 a.m., deputies say they responded to the 55000 block of Deer Run Road in response to a 911 call from a man who told deputies he had just committed a crime.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a man laying down in the driveway, waiting for them. The man was later identified as William Conway Broyles, 57.

After a search of the home, deputies say they located three people inside with apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies said William Broyles later admitted to them that he shot each of his family members multiple times to make sure they did not suffer.

He says that William Broyles shot his wife, Candice Lynn Broyles, 57, in the living room area. He then moved to his daughter's room, Cara Lynn Broyles, 27, where he shot her as she was first waking up.

Leeper described Cara Lynn Broyles as possibly having high functioning autism.

William Broyles then proceeded to bust through the bedroom door of his son's room and shoot him, Leeper said. William Broyles then left the room to get another gun and came back and shot his son again, Leeper said.

His son was identified by deputies as Aaron Christopher Broyles, 28.

William Broyles has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Leeper says William Broyles was asked about whether he considered ending his own life at any point and he reportedly responded that he was "too scared to do that".

Deputies say that there is no history of domestic related issues with the household.

"It doesn't make sense when you look at the whole circumstances of why we believe it happened," said Leeper.