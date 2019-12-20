HOUSTON — Missing Austin mother Heidi Broussard was found dead in a Harris County home and at least one person has been arrested, according to a person familiar with the investigation, ABC News confirmed Friday morning.

Harris County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they found a body in a trunk of a vehicle in Houston.

A baby girl believed to be Broussard's daughter was reportedly found in the home alive, according to ABC affiliate KTRK. Law enforcement found a 1-month-old baby girl in the home who was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but we're told she was OK, according to KTRK. Officials are reportedly working to confirm if the baby is Margot Carey through DNA tests.

This comes after around a dozen officers from the Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety, FBI and Austin Police Department were at the scene of a house in northwest Harris County on Thursday as part of the investigation into the case of Broussard and her weeks old baby.

Broussard, 33, and her baby Carey had been missing since Dec. 12.

The investigation is taking place on Bo Jack Drive near Jersey Village, KTRK reports.

KTRK reports that medical examiners pulled the body from the home shortly after 12 a.m. Friday morning. KTRK said police initially went to the home because they were interested in a car in the backyard.

"The medical examiner's office, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, confirms a body was removed from the home but would not offer additional details," according to KVUE's sister station, KHOU.

On Tuesday afternoon, Austin police held their first press conference regarding a missing Austin mom and baby who have been missing for days.

Austin police said the FBI and Texas Rangers have joined the search. Investigators from Travis County Search and Rescue, as well as Texas Parks & Wildlife are also assisting in the search.

Authorities have set up a command post at a police substation in South Austin to coordinate efforts by a growing number of state, federal and local investigators.

By Wednesday, members of the FBI's Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team were in Austin. The team, which as been in place for more than a decade, has about 60 agents from across the country, who have special skills in finding missing children.

Investigators have been divided into teams to help review forensic evidence, including hours of video footage from security cameras throughout the area and to continue interviewing those who know Broussard.

Austin police set up a designated tip line number for this case. If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call 512-974-5100 immediately.

This is a developing story, and KVUE will provide updates as information becomes available.

