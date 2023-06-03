A popular metro Atlanta bookstore owner was found dead in a creek. Her employee is charged with murder

Erica Atkins was the owner of Birdsong Books in Henry County and was a beloved member of her community.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta community is grieving the death of a popular bookstore owner after her body was found in a creek Monday – just a few counties away. Now, officials say her employee kidnapped and murdered her.

Erica Atkins was the owner of Birdsong Books in Henry County and was a beloved member of her community. Around 1:15 p.m., a fisherman noticed a body in Cedar Creek in Putnam County, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were able to identify the body as 42-year-old Atkins from Locust Grove, the sheriff's office said.

Henry County Jail officials said that 38-year-old Romero Johnson has been arrested in connection to her death. He is facing charges of kidnapping and murder.

Many have brought flowers by the bookstore as a memorial now sits in front of Birdsong Books, including one of Atkins' friends – who is in disbelief that someone could have done this to her.

"I still have a sick feeling in my stomach, in my head. I just keep thinking about her," Atkins' friend Shanna Amoah said.

Amoah said Atkins was reported missing on Saturday.

"It just floored me. Basically, it floored me beyond measure. I was just completely devastated," Amoah said.

Those who know Atkins said she will be missed.