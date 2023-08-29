x
Crime

Hernando County man arrested, accused of trying to abduct children outside of school

Deputies say a 36-year-old man was coming up to children and grabbing them by their backpacks to keep them from escaping.
36-year-old Christopher Povlik was identified as the man approaching and grabbing kids outside of school.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County deputies arrested a man who they say was trying to abduct children outside of Eastside Elementary School in Brooksville.

Christopher Povlik, 36, is accused of battery as two children, aged 7 and 9 years old, claim he came up to them and grabbed them by their backpacks to prevent them from getting away from him.

Deputies arrested Povlik at his home on Simona Avenue. Povlik admitted he spoke with the students as they left school, but he denied having any physical contact with them. Several witnesses also identified Povlik as the person who was approaching kids outside of the school.

According to a press release from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Povlik is being held at the Hernando County detention center and faces two counts of battery. His bond is set at $20,000.

