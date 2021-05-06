Detectives searching for leads in 40-year-old cold case

Ricky Merrill and Dori Colyer left a Brooksville lounge on May 9, 1981, telling friends they'd be back. They never returned.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Detectives are searching for leads in a 40-year-old cold case homicide from Brooksville.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says it began on May 9, 1981. Ricky Merrill and Dori Colyer were last seen leaving the Hilltop Lounge on Broad Street.

Detectives say they told friends they would be back shortly. They never returned.

Later, around 2:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a possible "brushfire" in the 300 block of Stafford Avenue. The area is about a mile from the Hilltop Lounge, according to detectives.

When they arrived, firefighters found a car on fire.

Detectives say firefighters found two bodies inside, later identified as Merrill and Colyer. Their deaths were ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information on this cold case are asked to contact Detective George Loydgren at 352-754-6830.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, call Hernando Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or submit a tip online here. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for an up to $5,000 reward.