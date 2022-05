Residents in the area of the shooting are asked to remain indoors until the scene is secure.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office are currently on scene of a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened in the area of Shayne Street and Cook Avenue in Brooksville.

Residents in the area are asked to remain indoors until the scene is secure, deputies wrote on Facebook.