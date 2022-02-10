Hernando County deputies charge man with murder in domestic case

Authorities are withholding the names of the people involved.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man and charged him with premeditated first-degree murder – but deputies won't release his name.

Investigators say not naming him is intended to protect the identity of the person he's accused of fatally shooting in an apparent case of domestic violence.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a shooting at a home on Robb Road in Brooksville. When they arrived, they say they saw the man standing outside, holding a gun.

Another adult was dead on the ground from a gunshot wound.

The man was arrested and booked into the Hernando County Detention Center. He is being held without bond.

"Investigation has revealed this case is domestic in nature. With that being

said, we will not be providing the name of the arrestee, so as to protect the

identity of the victim," the Hernando County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.

No further information was immediately released.