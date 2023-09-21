Girl placed in a tub with frozen food after becoming unresponsive, deputies say; 2 men charged in her death

Once first responders were on scene, the teen was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection to the death of a teenage girl who was placed in a bathtub filled with ice and frozen food in an unsuccessful attempt to cool her body, according to detectives.

A 911 call came in at 3:39 a.m. about the teen found in a bathroom unresponsive and not breathing, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said. The caller reportedly told dispatch that another person was performing CPR on the girl.

Once first responders arrived, they took the teen to a local hospital where she later died.

Detectives interviewed two men, 18-year-old Joshua Ware and 24-year-old James Briski, who were at the home off Bancroft Avenue when the incident happened, according to a sheriff's office.

Deputies say Ware arrived at the home around midnight with the teen already unconscious. The two men reportedly carried the teen, who Ware claimed to have been overheating because she ingested cocaine, inside the home from a car.

Ware and Briski decided to place her inside a bathtub where they filled it with water, ice and packages of frozen food as a way to reduce her body temperature, according to the sheriff's office.

The teen's condition only worsened: she started having trouble breathing and communicating.

It took two minutes after the teen stopped breathing for the men to call 911, the sheriff's office said, adding that Ware then threw away the cocaine and took out the frozen food bags from the tub before starting to perform CPR on the girl.

"During questioning, Briski advised Ware had Xanax and cocaine in his vehicle," the sheriff's office said.

After interviewing both men, they were arrested and charged in connection to the teen's death.

Ware is being charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in fentanyl. He was taken to the Hernando County Detention with a bond set of $170,000.

Briski is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and possession of Cocaine. He was also taken to the same detention center where his bond is set at $30,000.