BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooksville man accused of exposing himself to a group people at a bar.

Daniel Terry Carter, 41, is charged with disorderly intoxication, which is a misdemeanor.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Opinions Lounge around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to an arrest affidavit.

The report states Carter was “highly intoxicated,” by the time deputies arrived.

One of the brothers of the women in the bar told Carter, “If you ever disrespect my sister again, there will be problems.”

Bouncers at the bar had to separate a fight between Carter and the brother, according to the arrest report.

Deputies arrested Carter and took him to the Hernando County Jail. While en-route to the jail, Carter is accused of "screaming and banging his head on the glass window of the patrol vehicle," the report states.

Carter's court date is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

