SPRINGS HILL, Fla.—A Spring Hill man was sentenced to a quarter-century in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a 2015 case.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office officials said James Dale Turner pleaded guilty Thursday after he stabbed his roommate to death during a fight that happened almost three years ago.

Deputies said Turner stabbed Dwayne Alan Brown multiple times, and Brown died before law enforcement could get to their home.

Turner tried to claim self-defense for killing Brown, but crime scene evidence and conflicting statements led deputies to another conclusion, according to investigators.

