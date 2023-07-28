Hernando County man accused of stealing barge, eating potato chips to 'travel down the river'

The boat was found a short distance away from where it was originally docked with a man sitting on a bucket, the release explains.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A man was arrested after he was found sitting on a stolen boat eating potato chips early Wednesday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office explains in a news release.

According to the agency, deputies went out around 7:30 a.m. to Roger's Park, located at 7244 Shoal Line Boulevard in Spring Hill, on reports of a possible stolen boat.

The boat, described to be a "dredging barge," was originally docked at the park.

Workers who were in the area said they saw a man, later identified as 35-year-old Charles Fagerstrom, on the boat. He was reportedly sitting on a bucket and eating potato chips.

The boat was found a short distance away from where it was originally docked, the release explains.

As patrol deputies responded to the area, the workers kept an eye on the boat and didn't allow Fagerstrom to bring it back to the dock or shore.

"If Fagerstrom attempted to flee the scene, he would have been required to jump in the water to do so," the agency explains in the release.

Once authorities were on scene, he was arrested. A key to the vessel was found in his pocket along with several other tools while a search was being done, deputies explain.

While being interviewed, the 35-year-old reportedly admitted to trying to steal the boat but wasn't able to because of parts of the barge equipment being deployed in the water.

According to deputies, he was only able to travel a short distance and wasn't able to live out his plan to use the boat to "travel on the river" knowing it was going to be a nice day.

Fagerstrom is now facing charges of grand theft of a vessel and possession of burglary tools. He's being held at the Hernando County Detention Center on a $7,000 bond.