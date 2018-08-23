BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Hernando County sheriff’s detectives on Wednesday arrested an Oak Hill Hospital physician accused of pushing, grabbing and shaking a female coworker against her will.

Rashid Ismail Saba, 48, is charged with one count of dating violence.

Authorities are holding Saba without bond until his first appearance “due to the domestic nature of the charge,” the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

Administrators have removed Saba from seeing patients at the hospital.

The altercation stemmed from Saba allegedly being angry with the woman for having contact with other men and other people with whom Saba had relations.

The woman had a bruise on her forearm after the altercation, according to the sheriff’s office.

