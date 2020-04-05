WEBSTER, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of a death investigation.

Deputies say the incident occurred at a home on Java Road in Webster.

All parties have been accounted for and there is no threat to the public, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter