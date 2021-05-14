3 Spring Hill teens accused of holding taxi driver at gunpoint

They ranged between the ages of 13 and 17.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Three teens – ages 13, 16 and 17 – were arrested after deputies say they robbed a taxi driver at gunpoint in Spring Hill.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says the driver was hired Wednesday night to take the trio from a home on Chamber Court to a Taco Bell on Spring Hill Drive. On the way to the fast food joint, deputies say one of the teens asked the driver to stop in order to retrieve a cell phone.

As the teens hopped out of the taxi, authorities say the 16-year-old pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the driver. Fearing for his life, the sheriff's office said the driver gave the teens all the money in his pockets before the trio ran into the nearby woods.

A K-9 unit helped locate the teens, who were each arrested and charged with one count of felony armed robbery. They were taken to the Hernando County Detention Center for processing, then transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Ocala.

Deputies say they found two guns in the backyard of the 16-year-old's home.

The sheriff's office said the three teens were also being investigated for their possible connection to a different armed robbery reported by a food delivery driver on Tuesday in Spring Hill.