Hernando sheriff: Woman arrested after stealing delivery driver's car with 3-year-old inside

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested Saturday after she stole a delivery driver's car with a child inside, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis explains in a Facebook post.

Just after 10 a.m., the delivery driver was making a delivery in a neighborhood off of Ashland Drive, near Spring Hill Drive, when they were forcibly thrown to the grown by a woman.

According to the sheriff, the woman stole the car and drove away with a 3-year-old inside.

Nineteen minutes later, a deputy with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office saw the car at U.S. 19 and Cortez Boulevard by Weeki Wachee Springs State Park. The woman was reportedly driving westbound on Cortez Boulevard toward the beach.

The deputy followed the car while also requesting additional help – and luckily, the sheriff's office marine unit was in the area getting ready to put a boat in the water, Nienhuis said.

As the car drove southbound on Shoreline Boulevard, law enforcement was able to create a traffic jam to stop the driver, the sheriff explained. The woman behind the wheel was then arrested.

The 3-year-old was reunited with their caregiver, and everyone was deemed safe.