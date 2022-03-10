Sheriff: Man kidnapped woman he'd previously been in a relationship with after hiding under her car

Deputies say Kenneth Lengel-Stage hid under the woman's car before jumping inside.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hernando County man is behind bars for kidnapping a woman he used to have a relationship with on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say they were dispatched to a home around 8 p.m. in Webster after receiving a 911 call about the woman being kidnapped by Kenneth Lengel-Stage.

Witnesses told the sheriff's office Lengel-Stage was hiding under the woman's car before climbing into the passenger side while she was attempting to move it. Deputies say a fight between the two broke out where Lengel-Stage put the woman in the back seat before taking off "at a high rate of speed."

Patrol deputies, K-9 teams and the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit responded to the scene to help track down the car.

According to a press release, one of the deputies was able to make contact with the woman over the phone as Lengel-Stage sped around with her in the back seat.

"The victim told the deputy she did not know where she was and that Lengel-Stage was refusing to stop and let her out. The deputy could hear Lengel-Stage in the background yelling at the victim and telling her if law enforcement approached them he would flee," the press release reads.

Deputies say the woman was eventually able to convince Lengel-Stage to let her out of the car. The sheriff's office's aviation unit was watching from overhead and was able to direct deputies on the ground to Lengel-Stage.

Lengel-Stage now faces charges of false imprisonment, domestic battery, grand theft auto, carjacking and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license.