Florida man accused of crashing into 2 cop cars, causing chase through 3 counties

He was arrested and is now facing charges.

An Apollo Beach man was arrested Thursday after authorities say he led them on a car chase and purposely crashed into two law enforcement cruisers.

Florida Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Kasey Mitchell "intentionally collided" with a Hillsborough County deputy's patrol car after some sort of incident in Apollo Beach.

Troopers say they then spotted his 2003 Toyota Camry fleeing deputies just before 1:45 p.m. on I-75. As Mitchell drove into Pasco County, troopers say they tried to stop him – but he kept driving north on the interstate.

"Just north of SR-52, Mitchell intentionally collided with an FHP K-9 Trooper twice and successfully avoided two deployments of spike strips and a PIT maneuver," an FHP spokesperson said.

Just inside the Hernando County line, a trooper tried another PIT maneuver and successfully stopped the pursuit, according to law enforcement.

Mitchell is then accused of trying to run away. But, FHP says he was stopped by K-9 Titan.