Hernando County teen arrested for false bomb threat

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies on Monday arrested a Hernando County teen accused of making a false bomb threat.
An employee at the district's bus depot received a call from what sounded like a young male on Oct. 18, 2021, who asked about a job, according to a Hernando County Sheriff's Office news release. After the employee told him he needed to go online to apply, he allegedly threatened to blow up a school bus.
Authorities were not able to immediately identify the caller, but recently, detectives said they got more information about the phone number related to making the bomb threat.
A detective called the number and spoke to the since-identified 13-year-old and was able to meet with him and his mother to talk about the alleged threat.
The investigation revealed the teen made the call while riding on a school bus, but the teen said he did not make the threat and told authorities he didn't know who called to make the threat, according to the sheriff's office.
Still, the teen was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center after he was charged with making a false bomb threat. The Department of Juvenile Justice directed the teen be released to the custody of his mother.