Hernando County teen arrested for false bomb threat

Deputies say the 13-year-old originally made the bomb threat over the phone a year ago while on the school bus.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies on Monday arrested a Hernando County teen accused of making a false bomb threat.

An employee at the district's bus depot received a call from what sounded like a young male on Oct. 18, 2021, who asked about a job, according to a Hernando County Sheriff's Office news release. After the employee told him he needed to go online to apply, he allegedly threatened to blow up a school bus.

Authorities were not able to immediately identify the caller, but recently, detectives said they got more information about the phone number related to making the bomb threat.

A detective called the number and spoke to the since-identified 13-year-old and was able to meet with him and his mother to talk about the alleged threat.

The investigation revealed the teen made the call while riding on a school bus, but the teen said he did not make the threat and told authorities he didn't know who called to make the threat, according to the sheriff's office.