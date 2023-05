Deputies say the man was found by a K-9.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted man who may have had a gun has been arrested after a manhunt Saturday morning in the Spring Hill area, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the man was captured by a K-9 named Maxx after searching in the area of Battersea Avenue of Spring Hill.

The sheriff's office says the situation has been fully resolved.