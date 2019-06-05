HUDSON, Fla — A man has been arrested after deputies say he carjacked a 74-year-old man before causing his death on April 27.

Deputies say they discovered an abandoned vehicle with its engine still running with three flat tires and damage to the rim in a parking lot off State Road 52 in Hudson.

RELATED: Carjacking turns deadly in Pasco County, law enforcement says

The vehicle was registered to Hermel Rene Levesque, 74. His body was found in the back seat.

Like every Friday and Saturday, Levesque was setting up tables for a craft market at a church. This time, deputies say Jose Antonio Morales, 35, got into his vehicle without permission.

Morales is accused of driving recklessly through the parking lot while Levesque was in the back seat. The vehicle had an open trailer attached with items from the market, which deputies say fell across the parking lot as Morales drove.

According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses saw Morales driving erratically over a small hill and between a poll and broken sign, eventually rolling the vehicle. Investigators say the vehicle ended right side up in a vacant lot after the impact caused the trailer to separate from the vehicle, causing extensive damage to both.

Deputies found Morales in the driver's seat, and Levesque was found dead in the back seat, according to the affidavit.

A medical office autopsy found Levesque's cause of death to be blunt force trauma to his head from the crash. Morales was taken to the Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point Hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say Morales later admitted to stealing the vehicle, and he was sent to the Land O' Lakes Detention Center.

He faces grand theft and homicide charges.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.