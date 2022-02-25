Deputies: Child porn, 48 hidden cam videos of woman in bathroom found on man's phone

He was charged with possession of child pornography and 48 counts of video voyeurism.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies on Friday announced the arrest of a man they say had dozens of videos of a woman who was secretly-recorded in a bathroom.

Authorities say they were working on an "unrelated investigation" when they found enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the cell phone of 25-year-old Nicholas Brill. That search revealed 48 naked videos of a woman in a restroom.

"The victim was unaware she was being recorded," the sheriff's office said.

But, that wasn't all. Deputies say they also found a child porn video on Brill's phone.

"Everyone has a right to feel safe and comfortable in a private place," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "When someone violates that safe space and victimizes another person, our detectives will make sure that suspect will get a space of his own in our jail."

Brill has been charged with 48 counts of video voyeurism and one count of possession of child pornography.

News of Brill's arrest comes just weeks after 10 Investigates uncovered a growing trend of hidden cameras recording unsuspecting victims around the Tampa Bay region.

Our investigation revealed an incident that was not previously publicly-disclosed. It involved a worker finding a camera, disguised as a phone charger, hidden in an employee bathroom at the Tampa VA. We also spoke with a former high school student who was secretly recorded, in a separate case, by her teacher in a changing room at a public school in Valrico. In total, the State Attorney's Office discovered 125 students and one staff member were recorded by the teacher.