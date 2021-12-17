Deputies: High school student arrested for setting American flag display on fire

Witnesses say they saw a student running from the scene after lighting the flag on fire, the sheriff's office says.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Springstead High School student was arrested after deputies say they set an American flag that was displayed on another student's truck on fire.

A school resource deputy responded to a report of a fire at 1:20 p.m. Monday in the student parking lot, a news release from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies say several students in the parking lot noticed the American flag on fire. The flag was in the bed of a 1977 Ford truck, which belonged to a senior at the high school.

Another student jumped into the truck bed and put out the fire, the sheriff's office explained.

Witnesses say they saw a student running from the scene after lighting the flag on fire, the release reports.

Deputies were able to identify the student responsible for the fire the next day and arrested them on a charge of arson.