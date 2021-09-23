Police: Student set off fireworks inside St. Petersburg High School

Nobody was hurt. The student, however, was charged.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It sounded like gunshots.

The noises rang out just after noon Thursday at St. Petersburg High School.

It was concerning enough that St. Pete's Emergency Communications

Center was immediately notified.

Thirty seconds later, however, a school resource officer realized there was no shooting. Instead, fireworks had been set off in one of the campus' stairwells.

Luckily, nobody was hurt.

As school leaders breathed a sigh of relief, students and staff were ushered from the building.

An investigation determined a 17-year-old student was responsible. He was charged with disrupting a school function and sanctioned by school administrators.

"SPPD takes any potential threat to our schools seriously, and would like to

remind everyone of the seriousness of engaging in activity that would cause

mass hysteria or harm to students," the St. Pete Police Department wrote in a statement. "If you see something, please say something."