Highland County deputies shoot, kill man who allegedly pointed 'object' at them

Before firing shots, deputies gave verbal commands for Matthew Owens to come out of the tree, but he refused, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said.

AVON PARK, Fla. — Highlands County deputies shot and killed a man after he was found hiding in a tree and pointed an unknown object at them, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a Dodge pickup truck 31-year-old Matthew Dillon Owens was driving just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, Owens refused to stop and led law enforcement on a chase from Highlands County into Hardee County and then back into Highlands County.

Owens crashed the truck into a citrus grove south of Old Bombing Range Road in the Avon Park area then got out of the car and made a run for it through the grove.

The sheriff's office's K-9 teams responded to the area and found Owens hiding in a tree about 25 feet off the ground, according to deputies. The tree was about a quarter-mile from where he crashed the truck.

By this time, hours have passed and it's around 7:45 a.m. Deputies gave verbal commands for Owens to come out of the tree, but he refused, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said. At the same time, deputies could see something in his hand and called for him to drop it.

"Again, Owens refused to follow commands," a news release reports.

Deputies say Owens then pointed the object toward deputies who then fired their weapons, hitting Owens while he was in the tree. He was immediately removed from the tree and immediately received medical attention, however, he was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said Owens was "very aware" that he was wanted by law enforcement.

"On the evening of Sunday, June 18, Owens fled from law enforcement in Highlands and Hardee counties and then again on Monday, June 19, he fled law enforcement in the St. Lucie County area," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Owens had active warrants for his arrest including two counts of capital sexual battery, lewd molestation of a child under 13 and felony domestic violence battery, according to authorities.