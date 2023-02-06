Highlands deputies: 2 shootings leave 1 dead, another hospitalized

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office says the shootings are not related.

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Deputies in Highlands County say two separate shootings that occurred about 12 hours apart resulted in one man killed and another man taken to a hospital.

At around 11:39 p.m. Saturday, authorities arrived at the BP station at the intersection of U.S. 27 and S.R. 70 where they found Manuel Guzman, 42, inside a car with a gunshot wound to his head, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. He was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries.

Law enforcement says the shooting happened after a verbal altercation between Guzman and another person who left the scene in a car.

Then, at 11:21 a.m. Sunday, deputies say they responded to a home on Josephine Avenue in the Highway Park of Lake Placid where they found Arthur Scurry Jr., 57, shot and killed. He was reportedly shot multiple times.

The sheriff's office says the two shootings are not related.