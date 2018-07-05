A Highlands County deputy is in critical condition after being shot, the sheriff's office said late Sunday.

"A deputy has been shot in Lake Placid. We will release more details when we can. Please keep us in your prayers," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The sheriff's office said the deputy, who has not been identified by the office, was responding to a neighbor dispute on Baltimore Way and made contact with a resident.

A few minutes later, a report came in that the deputy had been shot. The next deputy on the scene arrested the resident, a 69-year-old man.

The deputy has been flown to Lee Memorial Hospital.

We are working to get more details and will bring them to you as soon as possible.

