Sebring man wanted, accused of shooting at truck with 2 kids inside

Authorities say one of the gunshots struck an 11-year-old boy in the jaw.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old man is wanted by deputies after he fired shots at a truck that had two kids inside of it Monday night in Highlands County, officials say.

Domonique Graham is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery without intent to kill, shooting into an occupied conveyance and child neglect.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a shooting occurred at a home on Sturgeon Drive in Sebring, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Graham was reportedly involved in an argument at the home. Then, a truck drove away from the home with multiple children inside, and that's when Graham shot at the truck, authorities say.

The sheriff's office says one of the gunshots struck an 11-year-old boy in the jaw, while a 12-year-old girl suffered a cut to her face from the debris.

The boy was airlifted to a hospital and is stable, law enforcement says. The girl was treated for her injuries and then released.

“We have been told that family members are trying to not only hinder the investigation but also are actively working to hide Graham from us,” Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said in a statement. “I want his family to know that if we find out you have helped him avoid being captured and facing justice for this reckless act that almost killed a young boy, we will pursue criminal charges against you, as well.”

Anyone with information regarding Graham's whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-402-7250. Those who want to remain anonymous can do so by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.