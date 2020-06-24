x
Manhunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' man named Innocent, deputies say

Innocent Sed Destino Jr. faces charges of aggravated child abuse and kidnapping.
Credit: Highlands County Sheriff's Office

AVON PARK, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man deputies are describing as "armed and dangerous."

Innocent Sed Destino Jr., 35, is accused of aggravated child abuse and kidnapping.

According to investigators, he is from Avon Park.

If you know where he is, deputies urge you to call them at 863-402-7200 and press option 1. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the HCSO smartphone app or by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

If you submit a Crime Stoppers tip, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

