Man accused of raping 2 young children in Hillsborough County may have hurt more kids, detectives say

The alleged abuse dates back decades, according to the victims.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man known as "Radical Randy" to members of his community faces more than a dozen charges related to child sex abuse, a release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says.

According to detectives, 60-year-old Randy Akers was arrested in Hernando County by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force after two different minors came forward accusing Akers of sexual battery.

During their investigation, detectives say they learned Akers had sexually battered a child between the ages of 4 and 5 years old. A second child, an 8-year-old, was also found to have been abused by Akers, the agency said.

Detectives say they believe he may have "had access to" more children and molested or abused them. This is due to the fact Akers is involved with a motorcycle club called Baggerz & Tailz. As a part of that group, Akers was known as "Radical Randy" and owned the Battle of the Baggers Bike Shows.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Akers or knows someone who was is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

Akers faces the following charges:

7 counts of sexual battery where the defendant was over 18 and the victim was under 12

5 counties of sexual battery familial or custodial authority

5 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation where the defendant was over 18 and the victim was under 12