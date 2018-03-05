The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding two missing endangered children.

The sheriff's office is looking for Mayar and Talia Alsubhi.

Mayar Alsubhi is 5 years old and is about 3 feet 4 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Talia Alsubhi is 6 months old and is about 2 feet tall. She also has black hair and brown eyes.

Rami Abdulrahman Alsubhi, the children's father, was arrested this week for domestic violence against his wife and mother of the children, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

After Rami Alsubhi's release from jail, the sheriff's office said he and his wife, Amerah Salem Alghamdi, might to go back to Saudi Arabia as earlier as Thursday.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call (813)247-8200 or 911.

The children's father, Rami Abdulrahman Alsubhi (left), was arrested this week for domestic violence against his wife, Amerah Salem Alghamdi (right).

