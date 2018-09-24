LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a deputy killed his wife before turning the gun on himself early this morning with children in the home.

The suspect is a Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy. Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco did not identify the deputy or the woman killed, pending notification of next of kin.

The sheriff’s office said the murder-suicide happened around midnight at a home on Terrazzo Way near Bexley Village Drive.

Nocco said it does not appear the man used his service weapon in the shootings.

"A 14-year-old ran from the house. While he was running, he called 911 and said there was an argument and that he heard a shot fired from within the house," Nocco said.

Deputies found the other three children safe inside.

"[There are] four children trying to put their shattered lives, trying to figure out what just happened to them overnight," Nocco said. "So, as people wake up, I just ask you to pray for those kids because it's devastating what happened out here this morning."

Nocco did not reveal the age of the other three children but said they were younger than 14 years old.

The county's victim advocate and child protective investigation unit are with the children, according to Nocco.

Nocco said there was previously no 911 calls involving the suspect, victim or to the house.

"Domestic violence is a horrendous act that goes on in every community and the moment that any individual goes from protecting people to harming people loses the right – no matter what agency they're with – to call themselves a law enforcement officer," Nocco said. "Once you stop protecting people we don't consider you a law enforcement officer."

The investigation is ongoing.

