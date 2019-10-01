A Hillsborough County deputy accused of killing his wife, then himself had a blood-alcohol level almost double legal driving limit along with opioids in his system, according to a medical examiner’s report.

The report shows Kirk Keithley, 39, had a BAC of .156. State law considers a driver impaired at a BAC of .08 or more. The medical examiner’s report also showed that an opiate was detected in Kirk’s urine sample, but an amount was not given.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Kirk shot and killed his wife Samantha Keithley, 33, before turning the gun on himself with children in a Land-O-Lakes home in September. Deputies said the children were safe inside.

Kirk had worked as a patrol deputy at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for nine years and three months.

