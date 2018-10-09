Deputies have released the name of the woman who was shot and killed late Friday morning inside her house on Sugar Creek Drive in Hillsborough County.

She has been identified as 35-year-old Evelyn Christina Chambers -- a mother of two teen girls who were not home at the time.

Chambers' death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators say a friend at the home heard gunshots and called 911.

Authorities previously have been dispatched to the home "for various reasons," according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Maj. Frank Losat.

Detectives were chasing down leads Monday, as they work to identify a suspect. They believe the shooting was an isolated crime.

If you have any information about the case, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous web tip.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP