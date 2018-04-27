HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested two teenage boys accused of turning on water hoses inside of cars.

The boys -- aged 15 and 16 -- caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to three separate unlocked cars in the Moss Landing and Rivercrest subdivisions, according to the sheriff's office.

There was about $2,000 of damage to a car between April 14-15 in the Rivercrest Subdivision, the sheriff's office said.

On April 20-21, the sheriff's office said the boys dumped multiple bags of soil in another car's interior and placed a running hose inside in the Moss Landing Subdivision. The damage caused about $1,000.

The same two boys are also accused of entering a third car in the Moss Landing Subdivision, and pouring motor oil on the inside. It caused about $1,000 worth of damage, the sheriff's office said.

The boys each face several felony and misdemeanor charges. Authorities booked the boys into the Hillsborough County Juvenile Assessment Center.

