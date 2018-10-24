TAMPA -- A Hillsborough Community College professor has been arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Howard Joseph Vorder Bruegge III, 35, distributed child porn through a messaging app.

On Tuesday, federal agents raided his home and seized electronic devices. Prosecutors say he then admitted to distributing child porn and having some on his phone.

Vorder Bruegge had been working as a mathematics professor at HCC, but the college has taken swift action since learning of the allegations against him.

"Howard Vorder Bruegge was placed on administrative leave as soon as we received information about the charges on Tuesday," an HCC spokesperson said. "It is our understanding that we will receive his resignation today (Wednesday)."

If convicted, he faces a mandatory penalty of five years and could face up to 20 years in federal prison for the distribution charge. He could also face a maximum penalty of up to 20 years if convicted on the possession charge.

Vorder Bruegge was denied bond and will be detained until trial. A trial date has not been set.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP